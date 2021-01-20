Mv Agusta Brutale

₹ 13 Lakhs* Onwards Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Brutale ₹ 13 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 210 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Marzocchi “Upside - Down” Telescopic Hydraulic Fork with External Rebound, Compression Damping and Spring Preload Adjusters Rear Suspension Progressive, Sachs Single Shock Absorber with Rebound and Compression (High Speed/low Speed) Damping and Spring Preload Adjustment Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 183 Kgs Overall Length 2100 mm Overall Width 780 mm Overall Height - Wheelbase 1438 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm Seat Height 830 mm Chassis Type CRMO Steel Tubular Trellis Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 156.2 bhp @ 11900 rpm Maximum Torque 100 Nm @ 10100 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1078 cc Cylinders - Bore 79 mm Stroke 55 mm Valves Per Cylinder - Compression Ratio 13:1 Ignition - Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 23 Ltrs Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI 12 Kmpl Top Speed 265 Kmph Overview Mileage 12 Kmpl Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70 - ZR 17 inches Rear :-190/55 - ZR 17 inches Engine 4 Cylinder, 4 Stroke Body Type Sports Bikes, Super Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.