Launched in Jul 2022
Category Average: 33.64 kmph
Urbn: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 85.23 km
Urbn: 105.0 km
Category Average: 5.15 hrs
Urbn: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 0.9 kwh
Urbn: 0.72 kwh
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|0.72 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|105 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Urbn
₹46,499*
₹46,354*
₹46,990*
₹46,990*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
₹48,174*
₹49,000*
|Urbn vs XL100
|Urbn vs Heileo H100
|Urbn vs Heileo M100
|Urbn vs Sport 63
|Urbn vs Freedum
|Urbn vs WINN-X
|Urbn vs Xone
|Urbn vs WINN
|Urbn vs eSpa LA
|Urbn vs Doodle
The top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn is the Smart Plus.
The MOTOVOLT Urbn is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 105 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.72 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The MOTOVOLT Urbn offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,499 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus is priced at Rs. 52,099 (ex-showroom).
The MOTOVOLT Urbn is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 0.72 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 105 km on a single charge.
The MOTOVOLT Urbn has a charging time of 4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
