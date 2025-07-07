UrbnPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
MOTOVOLT Urbn Right View
View all Images

MOTOVOLT Urbn

Launched in Jul 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹46,499 - 52,099**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹943/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Urbn Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 33.64 kmph

Urbn: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 85.23 km

Urbn: 105.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.15 hrs

Urbn: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.9 kwh

Urbn: 0.72 kwh

View all Urbn Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT Urbn Latest Updates

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Urbn.
VS
MOTOVOLT Urbn
TVS XL100
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Right View
Tap here to expand

MOTOVOLT Urbn Alternatives

TVS XL100

46,354 - 62,305
Check Offers
UrbnvsXL100

Toutche Electric Heileo H100

46,990 - 50,990
Check Offers
UrbnvsHeileo H100

Toutche Electric Heileo M100

46,990 - 50,990
Check Offers
UrbnvsHeileo M100

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990
Check Offers
UrbnvsSport 63

Okaya EV Freedum

49,999
Check Offers
UrbnvsFreedum

Hero Lectro WINN-X

49,999
Check Offers
UrbnvsWINN-X

MOTOVOLT Urbn Variants

MOTOVOLT Urbn price starts at ₹ 46,499 and goes up to ₹ 52,099 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Urbn Read More
2 Variants Available
Urbn STD₹46,499*
25 kmph
105 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.72 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Urbn Smart Plus₹52,099*
25 kmph
105 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.72 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MOTOVOLT Urbn Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

MOTOVOLT Urbn Images

5 images
View All Urbn Images

MOTOVOLT Urbn Colours

MOTOVOLT Urbn is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blue
Orange
Yellow
White

MOTOVOLT Urbn Specifications and Features

Body TypeMoped Bikes
Battery Capacity0.72 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range105 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Urbn specs and features

MOTOVOLT Urbn comparison with similar bikes

MOTOVOLT Urbn
TVS XL100
Toutche Electric Heileo H100
Toutche Electric Heileo M100
Tunwal Sport 63
Okaya EV Freedum
Hero Lectro WINN-X
Komaki Xone
Hero Lectro WINN
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
EMotorad Doodle
₹46,499*
Check Offers
₹46,354*
Check Offers
₹46,990*
Check Offers
₹46,990*
Check Offers
₹49,990*
Check Offers
₹49,999*
Check Offers
₹49,999*
Check Offers
₹35,999*
Check Offers
₹49,999*
Check Offers
₹48,174*
Check Offers
₹49,000*
Check Offers
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
-
Body Type
-
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Currently viewingUrbn vs XL100Urbn vs Heileo H100Urbn vs Heileo M100Urbn vs Sport 63Urbn vs FreedumUrbn vs WINN-XUrbn vs XoneUrbn vs WINNUrbn vs eSpa LAUrbn vs Doodle
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

View all MOTOVOLT Bikes

MOTOVOLT Urbn EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 105 km
₹ 46,499*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 105 km
₹46,499*
Smart Plus
25 kmph | 105 km
₹52,099*
EMI ₹788.87/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Moped Bikes
Moped Bikes Under 50000
Upcoming Moped Bikes

MOTOVOLT Urbn FAQs

Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn?

The top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn is the Smart Plus.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Urbn?

The MOTOVOLT Urbn is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 105 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.72 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Urbn have, and what is the price range?

The MOTOVOLT Urbn offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,499 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus is priced at Rs. 52,099 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Urbn?

The MOTOVOLT Urbn is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 0.72 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 105 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the MOTOVOLT Urbn?

The MOTOVOLT Urbn has a charging time of 4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Vida VX2

₹59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹32.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

₹23.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

₹1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesMOTOVOLT BikesMOTOVOLT Urbn