M7 Lite Price Range Specifications
MOTOVOLT M7 Right View
1/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Footspace View
2/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Front Tyre View
3/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Rear Tye View
4/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Seat View
5/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Stand View
6/6

MOTOVOLT M7 Lite

1.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
M7 Lite

M7 Lite Prices

The M7 Lite, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

M7 Lite Range

The M7 Lite offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M7 Lite Colours

The M7 Lite is available in 6 colour options: Blue Jay, Canary Yellow, Galaxy Red, Lightening Gray, Puma Black, Dove White.

M7 Lite Battery & Range

M7 Lite vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the M7 Lite include the MOTOVOLT Urbn priced between ₹46.5 Thousands - 52.1 Thousands.

M7 Lite Specs & Features

The M7 Lite has Charging at Home, Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing and Display.

MOTOVOLT M7 Lite Price

M7 Lite

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,999
RTO
9,800
Insurance
19,760
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,559
EMI@2,247/mo
MOTOVOLT M7 Lite Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
1887 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Additional Storage
9 L
Height
1123 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
703 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-2.15-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Metal
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
8s
Range
73 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport | Reverse, Turning Radius - 1350 mm, Side Stand Motor Cut-off, Battery SOC Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
9 L
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
MOTOVOLT M7 Lite EMI
EMI2,023 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
94,103
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
94,103
Interest Amount
27,255
Payable Amount
1,21,358

MOTOVOLT M7 other Variants

M7 STD

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,900
RTO
9,800
Insurance
19,760
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,29,460
EMI@2,783/mo
Add to Compare
Close

