M7PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

MOTOVOLT M7 Lightening Gray Colour

₹74,999 - 99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1521
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Colours
Variants

M7 Lightening Gray Colour

Blue Jay
Canary Yellow
Galaxy Red
Lightening Gray
Puma Black
Dove White
Lightening gray

Explore Color Options For M7 Alternatives

MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099
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Urbn Colours

MOTOVOLT M7 Images

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