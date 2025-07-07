M7PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
MOTOVOLT M7 Right View
View all Images

MOTOVOLT M7

Launched in Sept 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹74,999 - 99,900**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹1521/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

M7 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 90.3 kmph

M7: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 400.61 km

M7: 119.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.5 hrs

M7: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.25 kwh

M7: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh

View all M7 Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT M7 Latest Updates

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with M7.
VS
MOTOVOLT M7
Hero Glamour
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand

MOTOVOLT M7 Alternatives

Hero Glamour

84,698 - 90,698
Check Offers
M7vsGlamour

TVS Jupiter 125

80,740 - 92,001
Check Offers
M7vsJupiter 125
UPCOMING

Honda PCX 125

85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Honda Shine

83,251 - 89,772
Check Offers
M7vsShine

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Check Offers
M7vsSuper Splendor XTEC

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Check Offers
M7vsDestini 125

MOTOVOLT M7 Variants

MOTOVOLT M7 price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,900 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT M7 Read More
2 Variants Available
M7 Lite₹74,999*
2.5 kW
60 kmph
73 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Geo Fencing
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
M7 STD₹99,900*
2.5 kW
60 km
166 km
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Geo Fencing
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MOTOVOLT M7 Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

MOTOVOLT M7 Images

6 images
View All M7 Images

MOTOVOLT M7 Colours

MOTOVOLT M7 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Blue jay
Canary yellow
Galaxy red
Lightening gray
Puma black
Dove white

MOTOVOLT M7 Specifications and Features

Max Power1.5 kW
Battery Capacity1.5-3 kWh
Body TypeMoped Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range73-166 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all M7 specs and features

MOTOVOLT M7 comparison with similar bikes

MOTOVOLT M7
Hero Glamour
TVS Jupiter 125
Honda Shine
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Destini 125
Honda Shine 125
Hero Xoom 125
Honda Dio 125
Honda Activa 125
₹74,999*
Check Offers
₹84,698*
Check Offers
₹80,740*
Check Offers
₹83,251*
Check Offers
₹86,128*
Check Offers
₹80,450*
Check Offers
₹83,251*
Check Offers
₹86,900*
Check Offers
₹86,851*
Check Offers
₹82,257*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
6 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
7 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
11 Reviews
Power
2.5 kW
Power
10.53 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
9.12 PS
Power
10.78 PS
Power
Max Power
Power
8.30 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Torque
-
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Engine
-
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Length
1887 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1862 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
1978 mm
Length
1830 mm
Length
162 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingM7 vs GlamourM7 vs Jupiter 125M7 vs ShineM7 vs Super Splendor XTECM7 vs Destini 125M7 vs Shine 125M7 vs Xoom 125M7 vs Dio 125M7 vs Activa 125
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

View all MOTOVOLT Bikes

MOTOVOLT M7 EMI

Select Variant:
Lite
2.5 kW | 60 kmph | 73 km
₹ 74,999*
Select Variant
Lite
2.5 kW | 60 kmph | 73 km
₹74,999*
STD
2.5 kW | 60 km | 166 km
₹99,900*
EMI ₹1629.68/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Moped Bikes
Moped Bikes Under 80000
Upcoming Moped Bikes

MOTOVOLT M7 FAQs

Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT M7?

The top variant of MOTOVOLT M7 is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT M7?

The MOTOVOLT M7 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 73-166 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.5-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT M7 have, and what is the price range?

The MOTOVOLT M7 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lite is priced at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,900 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT M7?

The MOTOVOLT M7 is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.5-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 73-166 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the MOTOVOLT M7?

The MOTOVOLT M7 has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Vida VX2

₹59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹32.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

₹23.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

₹1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesMOTOVOLT BikesMOTOVOLT M7