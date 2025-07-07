Launched in Sept 2024
Category Average: 90.3 kmph
M7: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 400.61 km
M7: 119.5 km
Category Average: 4.5 hrs
M7: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.25 kwh
M7: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|1.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|1.5-3 kWh
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|73-166 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
MOTOVOLT M7
₹74,999*
₹84,698*
₹80,740*
₹83,251*
₹86,128*
₹80,450*
₹83,251*
₹86,900*
₹86,851*
₹82,257*
User Rating
-
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
11 Reviews
Power
2.5 kW
Power
10.53 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
9.12 PS
Power
10.78 PS
Power
Max Power
Power
8.30 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Torque
-
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Engine
-
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Length
1887 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1862 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
1978 mm
Length
1830 mm
Length
162 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
|Currently viewing
|M7 vs Glamour
|M7 vs Jupiter 125
|M7 vs Shine
|M7 vs Super Splendor XTEC
|M7 vs Destini 125
|M7 vs Shine 125
|M7 vs Xoom 125
|M7 vs Dio 125
|M7 vs Activa 125
Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
The top variant of MOTOVOLT M7 is the STD.
The MOTOVOLT M7 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 73-166 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.5-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The MOTOVOLT M7 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lite is priced at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,900 (ex-showroom).
The MOTOVOLT M7 is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.5-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 73-166 km on a single charge.
The MOTOVOLT M7 has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025