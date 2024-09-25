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Kivo
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MOTOVOLT
Kivo Black Colour
₹29,999 - 40,659*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹608
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Kivo Black Colour
Black
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EMotorad Legend 07
₹
34,999
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Legend 07 Colours
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
₹
34,999 Onwards
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T-Rex-Air Colours
EMotorad X3
₹
32,999
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X3 Colours
MOTOVOLT Hum
₹
33,249 - 46,434
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Hum Colours
Hero Lectro H5
₹
28,999 - 31,999
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Kivo
vs
H5
Felidae Electric Maven
₹
30,000
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Kivo
vs
Maven
MOTOVOLT Kivo Images
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MOTOVOLT M7
₹
74,999 - 99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
MOTOVOLT Urbn
₹
46,499 - 52,099*
*Ex-showroom price
MOTOVOLT Hum
₹
33,249 - 46,434*
*Ex-showroom price
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