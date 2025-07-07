Launched in Dec 2020
Category Average: 25.0 kmph
Kivo: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 47.5 km
Kivo: 75.0 km
Category Average: 4.27 hrs
Kivo: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.49 kwh
Kivo: 0.21 - 0.57 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|0.21-0.57 kWh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|45-105 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Kivo
₹29,999*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹32,500*
₹37,500*
₹39,880*
₹28,999*
₹30,000*
₹29,999*
₹27,999*
₹41,999*
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
