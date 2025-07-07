KivoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
MOTOVOLT Kivo Left View
View all Images

MOTOVOLT Kivo

Launched in Dec 2020

Review & Win ₹2000
₹29,999 - 40,659**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹608/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Kivo Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 25.0 kmph

Kivo: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 47.5 km

Kivo: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.27 hrs

Kivo: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.49 kwh

Kivo: 0.21 - 0.57 kwh

View all Kivo Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT Kivo Latest Updates

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Kivo.
VS
MOTOVOLT Kivo
EMotorad X3
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Pandle View
Rear Tyre View
Tap here to expand

MOTOVOLT Kivo Alternatives

EMotorad X3

34,999
Check Offers
KivovsX3

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 Onwards
Check Offers
KivovsT-Rex-Air

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500
Check Offers
KivovsVEV 01

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
Check Offers
KivovsGET 1

Ujaas Energy eGo LA

39,880
Check Offers
KivovseGo LA

Hero Lectro H5

28,999 - 31,999
Check Offers
KivovsH5

MOTOVOLT Kivo Variants

MOTOVOLT Kivo price starts at ₹ 29,999 and goes up to ₹ 40,659 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Kivo Read More
6 Variants Available
Kivo Standard Normal Range₹29,999*
25 kmph
45 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.21 kWh
Check Offers
Kivo Standard Mid Range₹33,700*
25 kmph
75 km
Battery Capacity: 0.43 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Check Offers
Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range₹34,754*
25 kmph
45 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 0.21 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
View More
Check Offers
Kivo Standard Long Range₹36,478*
25 kmph
105 km
Battery Capacity: 0.57 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Check Offers
Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range₹37,380*
25 kmph
75 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 0.43 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
View More
Check Offers
Kivo Smart Plus Long Range₹40,659*
25 kmph
105 km
Battery Capacity: 0.57 kWh
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MOTOVOLT Kivo Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

MOTOVOLT Kivo Images

5 images
View All Kivo Images

MOTOVOLT Kivo Colours

MOTOVOLT Kivo is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
Red

MOTOVOLT Kivo Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.21-0.57 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range45-105 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Kivo specs and features

MOTOVOLT Kivo comparison with similar bikes

MOTOVOLT Kivo
EMotorad X3
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
Velev Motors VEV 01
Essel Energy GET 1
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
Hero Lectro H5
Felidae Electric Maven
EMotorad Legend 07
Hero Lectro H3
Hero Lectro C5X
₹29,999*
Check Offers
₹34,999*
Check Offers
₹34,999*
Check Offers
₹32,500*
Check Offers
₹37,500*
Check Offers
₹39,880*
Check Offers
₹28,999*
Check Offers
₹30,000*
Check Offers
₹29,999*
Check Offers
₹27,999*
Check Offers
₹41,999*
Check Offers
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Currently viewingKivo vs X3Kivo vs T-Rex-AirKivo vs VEV 01Kivo vs GET 1Kivo vs eGo LAKivo vs H5Kivo vs MavenKivo vs Legend 07Kivo vs H3Kivo vs C5X
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

View all MOTOVOLT Bikes

MOTOVOLT Kivo EMI

Select Variant:
Standard Normal Range
25 kmph | 45 km
₹ 29,999*
Select Variant
Standard Normal Range
25 kmph | 45 km
₹29,999*
Standard Mid Range
25 kmph | 75 km
₹33,700*
Smart Plus Normal Range
25 kmph | 45 km
₹34,754*
Standard Long Range
25 kmph | 105 km
₹36,478*
Smart Plus Mid Range
25 kmph | 75 km
₹37,380*
Smart Plus Long Range
25 kmph | 105 km
₹40,659*
EMI ₹513.33/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cycles Bikes
Cycles Bikes Under 50000

MOTOVOLT Kivo FAQs

Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Kivo?

The top variant of MOTOVOLT Kivo is the Smart Plus Long Range.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Kivo?

The MOTOVOLT Kivo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.57 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Kivo have, and what is the price range?

The MOTOVOLT Kivo offers 6 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range is priced at Rs. 40,659 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Kivo?

The MOTOVOLT Kivo is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.57 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the MOTOVOLT Kivo?

The MOTOVOLT Kivo has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Vida VX2

₹59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹32.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

₹23.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

₹1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesMOTOVOLT BikesMOTOVOLT Kivo