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MOTOVOLT Hum Orange Colour

₹33,249 - 46,434*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹674
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Hum Orange Colour

Black
Blue
Orange
Silver
Orange

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