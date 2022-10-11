HT Auto
HomeNew BikesMoto MoriniX-CapeOn Road Price in Bathinda

Moto Morini X-Cape On Road Price in Bathinda

1/1
7.2 - 7.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

X-Cape on Road Price in Bathinda

Moto Morini X-Cape on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 8.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Moto Morini X-Cape top variant goes up to Rs. 8.29 Lakhs in Bathinda. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Moto Morini X-Cape Smoky Anthracite₹ 8.07 Lakhs
Moto Morini X-Cape Red Passion₹ 8.18 Lakhs
Moto Morini X-Cape Carrara White₹ 8.18 Lakhs
Moto Morini X-Cape X Smoky Anthracite₹ 8.29 Lakhs
...Read More

Moto Morini X-Cape Variant Wise Price List

Smoky Anthracite
₹8.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,20,000
RTO
57,600
Insurance
29,137
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bathinda)
8,06,737
EMI@17,340/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Red Passion
₹8.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
View breakup
Carrara White
₹8.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
View breakup
X Smoky Anthracite
₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
View breakup
View more Variants

Trending Moto Morini Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Moto Morini Bikes

    Trending Moto Morini Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Moto Morini Bikes

      Latest Bikes

      Triumph Speed 400

      Triumph Speed 400

      2.33 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Oben Rorr

      Oben Rorr

      1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW M 1000 RR

      BMW M 1000 RR

      49 - 55 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda Shine

      Honda Shine

      78,687 - 83,800*
      Check Latest Offers

      Trending Bikes

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes

      Indian Chieftain

      Indian Chieftain

      32.01 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Honda PCX160

      Honda PCX160

      1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Lambretta V125

      Lambretta V125

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price*
      Check Details