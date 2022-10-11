HT Auto

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO On Road Price in Baddi

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SEIEMMEZZO on Road Price in Baddi

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO on road price in Baddi starts from Rs. 7.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO top variant goes up to Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Baddi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey₹ 7.73 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Mstelize White₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler Indigo Blue₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Variant Wise Price List

Retro Street Matte Grey
₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,89,000
RTO
55,120
Insurance
28,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Baddi)
7,72,771
Retro Street Mstelize White
₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Scrambler Indigo Blue
₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Retro Street Milano Red
₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
