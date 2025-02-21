Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price:
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is priced between Rs. 6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?
The Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is available in 6 variants - Retro Street Matte Grey, Retro Street Mstelize White, Retro Street Milano Red, Scrambler Indigo Blue, Scrambler Matte Green, Scrambler Graphite Black.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
What is the mileage of Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO comes with a mileage of 22 kmpl (Company claimed).