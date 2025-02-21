SEIEMMEZZOPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsEMINews
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Front Right Side
MOTO MORINI SEIEMMEZZO

Launched in Oct 2022

₹6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO Key Specs

Engine

SEIEMMEZZO: 649.0 cc

Mileage

SEIEMMEZZO: 22 kmpl

Power

SEIEMMEZZO: 55.7 ps

Speed

SEIEMMEZZO: 175.0 kmph

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a ₹2 lakh discount. Check details
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price:

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is priced between Rs. 6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO?

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Variants
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO price starts at ₹ 6.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
6 Variants Available
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey₹6.89 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Mstelize White₹6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red₹6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler Indigo Blue₹6.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler Matte Green₹7.1 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler Graphite Black₹7.1 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Images

10 images
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Specifications and Features

Max Power55.7 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque54 Nm
Mileage22 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Max Speed 175 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Popular Moto Morini Bikes

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO EMI

