Moto Guzzi V85 TT Front Left View
MOTO GUZZI V85 TT

Launched in Dec 2021

₹15.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
V85 TT Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

V85 TT: 853.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.29 kmpl

V85 TT: 20.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 117.36 ps

V85 TT: 76.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 206.0 kmph

V85 TT: 165.0 kmph

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Latest Update

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price:

Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Moto Guzzi V85 TT colour options?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in three colour options: Nero Etna, Rosso Uluru, Giallo Mojave.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT rivals are Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, BMW F900 GS, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, BMW F 900 XR.

What is the mileage of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Triumph Tiger 900
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Variants

Moto Guzzi V85 TT price starts at ₹ 15.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
V85 TT STD₹15.4 Lakhs*
853 cc
165 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Images

15 images
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Colours

Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Nero etna
Rosso uluru
Giallo mojave

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Specifications and Features

Max Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Mileage20.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine853.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed165 kmph
Moto Guzzi V85 TT comparison with similar bikes

Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Triumph Tiger 900
BMW F900 GS Adventure
BMW F900 GS
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
BMW F 900 XR
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Suzuki Hayabusa
Ducati Multistrada V2
₹15.4 Lakhs*
₹13.95 Lakhs*
₹14.75 Lakhs*
₹13.75 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
₹12.55 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.36 Lakhs*
Power
82 Nm
Power
108 PS
Power
104.69 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
192.64 PS
Power
114.5 PS
Torque
-
Torque
90 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
94 Nm
Engine
853 cc
Engine
888 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
937 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2300 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2307 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2269 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoked
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Moto Guzzi Bikes

Moto Guzzi V85 TT EMI

STD
853 cc | 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
₹ 15.4 Lakhs*
STD
853 cc | 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
₹15.4 Lakhs*
EMI ₹26830.45/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
