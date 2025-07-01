Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price:

Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Moto Guzzi V85 TT colour options?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in three colour options: Nero Etna, Rosso Uluru, Giallo Mojave.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT rivals are Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, BMW F900 GS, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, BMW F 900 XR.

What is the mileage of Moto Guzzi V85 TT?

Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).