Launched in Dec 2021
Category Average: 937.0 cc
V85 TT: 853.0 cc
Category Average: 20.29 kmpl
V85 TT: 20.4 kmpl
Category Average: 117.36 ps
V85 TT: 76.0 ps
Category Average: 206.0 kmph
V85 TT: 165.0 kmph
Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in 1 variant - STD.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in three colour options: Nero Etna, Rosso Uluru, Giallo Mojave.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT rivals are Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, BMW F900 GS, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, BMW F 900 XR.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|853.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|165 kmph
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
₹15.4 Lakhs*
₹13.95 Lakhs*
₹14.75 Lakhs*
₹13.75 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
₹12.55 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.36 Lakhs*
Power
82 Nm
Power
108 PS
Power
104.69 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
192.64 PS
Power
114.5 PS
Torque
-
Torque
90 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
94 Nm
Engine
853 cc
Engine
888 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
937 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2300 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2307 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2269 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoked
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
