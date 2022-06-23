HT Auto
    • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    ₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹12.8 - 15.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    998.0 cc 12.0 kmpl
    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    999.0 cc 15.6 kmpl
    • Bajaj Dominar 400

    ₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 26.5 kmpl
    • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    ₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 25.35 kmpl
    • KTM RC 390

    ₹2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 GS

    ₹20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1254.0 cc 15.0 kmpl
    • BMW G 310 GS

    ₹2.9 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    313.0 cc 29.26 kmpl
    • Honda CBR650R

    ₹7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 23.0 kmpl
    • Kawasaki Ninja 400

    ₹4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    ₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1254.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    • KTM 390 Adventure

    ₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 27.9 kmpl
    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹42 - 45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    999.0 cc 15.4 kmpl
    • Triumph Street Triple

    ₹8 - 11.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    660.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
    • Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

    ₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    334.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
    • Triumph Rocket 3

    ₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2458.0 cc 14.6 kmpl
    • Honda CB650R

    ₹7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 20.4 kmpl
    • Yamaha YZF R1

    ₹20.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    998.0 cc 16.5 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
    • Yamaha 2021 R3

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    321.0 cc 22.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • Benelli TNT 300

    ₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    300.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
    • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    ₹3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
    • Indian Scout Bobber

    ₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
    • Ktm 490 Duke

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
    • Yamaha R7

    ₹10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    689.0 cc 24.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
    • Suzuki GSX S750

    ₹7.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    749.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22

