Home
New Bikes
Mileage Under 30 Kmpl
Mileage Under 30 Kmpl in India
Popular Filters
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
201 Bikes found
Sort By:
Popularity
Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
648.0 cc
25.0 kmpl
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
₹12.8 - 15.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
998.0 cc
12.0 kmpl
BMW
S 1000 RR
₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
999.0 cc
15.6 kmpl
Filter by Budget
Bikes under 50K
Bikes under 60K
Bikes under 70K
Bikes under 80K
Bikes under 90K
Bikes under 1 Lakhs
Bajaj
Dominar 400
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
373.0 cc
26.5 kmpl
Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
648.0 cc
25.35 kmpl
KTM
RC 390
₹2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
373.0 cc
26.0 kmpl
Filter by Body Type
Sports
Super
Moped
BMW
R 1250 GS
₹20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
1254.0 cc
15.0 kmpl
BMW
G 310 GS
₹2.9 - 3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
313.0 cc
29.26 kmpl
Honda
CBR650R
₹7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
648.0 cc
23.0 kmpl
Kawasaki
Ninja 400
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
399.0 cc
25.0 kmpl
BMW
R 1250 GS Adventure
₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
1254.0 cc
14.0 kmpl
KTM
390 Adventure
₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
373.0 cc
27.9 kmpl
BMW
M 1000 RR
₹42 - 45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
999.0 cc
15.4 kmpl
Triumph
Street Triple
₹8 - 11.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
660.0 cc
19.0 kmpl
Yezdi Motorcycles
Scrambler
₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
334.0 cc
19.0 kmpl
Triumph
Rocket 3
₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2458.0 cc
14.6 kmpl
Honda
CB650R
₹7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
648.0 cc
20.4 kmpl
UPCOMING
Yamaha
YZF R1
₹20.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
998.0 cc
16.5 kmpl
Expected Launch in Jun 22
UPCOMING
Yamaha
2021 R3
₹3.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
321.0 cc
22.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Jul 22
UPCOMING
Benelli
TNT 300
₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
300.0 cc
25.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Feb 23
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650
₹3.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
25.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Dec 22
UPCOMING
Indian
Scout Bobber
₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
1133.0 cc
25.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Aug 22
UPCOMING
Ktm
490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
490.0 cc
25.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Feb 23
UPCOMING
Yamaha
R7
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
689.0 cc
24.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Aug 22
UPCOMING
Suzuki
GSX S750
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
749.0 cc
20.0 kmpl
Expected Launch in Jul 22
Top Bike Comparisons
Trending bikes
Trending
Latest
Upcoming
Trending Bikes
Latest Bikes in India 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
₹24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
₹31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Honda Shine 100
₹64,900* Onwards
Trending Bikes in India 2023
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 69,760*
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023
LML Star
₹1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
