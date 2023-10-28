Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 53,050.
Visit your nearest
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 53,050.
Visit your nearest
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) is mainly compared to Lohia Oma Star which starts at Rs. 41,444 in Surat, Detel EV Easy Plus which starts at Rs. 39,999 in Surat and Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport starting at Rs. 40,000 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) STD ₹ 53,050
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price