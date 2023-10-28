Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 46,010. Visit your nearest Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 46,010. Visit your nearest Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) is mainly compared to Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA which starts at Rs. 34,880 in New Delhi, Hero Electric A2B which starts at Rs. 35,000 in New Delhi and Essel Energy GET 1 starting at Rs. 37,500 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) STD ₹ 46,010