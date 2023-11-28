Maruthisan Racer on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Maruthisan Racer on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan Racer is mainly compared to Seeka SBolt which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Jaipur and Matter Aera starting at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan Racer standard ₹ 2.01 Lakhs