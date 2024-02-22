Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah. Visit your nearest Maruthisan MS 3.0 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan MS 3.0 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.55 Lakhs Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.65 Lakhs