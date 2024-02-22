Saved Articles

Maruthisan MS 3.0 On Road Price in Bengaluru

1.55 - 1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
MS 3.0 Price in Bengaluru

Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah₹ 1.65 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,528
RTO
2,122
Insurance
4,350
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
1,55,000
EMI@3,332/mo
72 V, 30 Ah
₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
View breakup

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Bengaluru
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Bengaluru
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.26 Lakhs
V1 Price in Bengaluru
Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
One Price in Bengaluru

Popular Maruthisan Bikes

    News

    The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now on sale across Europe including the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. It's already on sale in the US
    Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in Europe
    22 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
    2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
    22 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits above the Shotgun 650 and is the flagship for the brand.
    Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650
    22 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.24 lakh
    21 Feb 2024
    The Aprilia RS 457 is now available in the UK for pre-bookings with the model built and exported from Piaggio's India plant
    Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at 6.79 lakh
    21 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
