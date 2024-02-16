Saved Articles

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 On Road Price in Sonipat

2.26 - 2.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sonipat
Mojo 300 BS6 Price in Sonipat

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 on road price in Sonipat starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.46 Lakhs in Sonipat. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Black Pearl₹ 2.26 Lakhs
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Garnet Black₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Ruby Red₹ 2.46 Lakhs
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate₹ 2.46 Lakhs
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Variant Wise Price List in Sonipat

Black Pearl
₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
294.72 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,900
RTO
15,992
Insurance
10,400
On-Road Price in Sonipat
2,26,292
Garnet Black
₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
294.72 cc
Ruby Red
₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
294.72 cc
Red Agate
₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
294.72 cc
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Alternatives

KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.3 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV

Hero 450 ADV

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield Scram 411

2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
