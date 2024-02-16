Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 2.30 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Allahabad.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Black Pearl and the most priced model is Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate.
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 on road price breakup in Allahabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 is mainly compared to KTM 250 Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Allahabad, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Allahabad and Hero 450 ADV starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Allahabad.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Black Pearl ₹ 2.30 Lakhs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Garnet Black ₹ 2.37 Lakhs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Ruby Red ₹ 2.43 Lakhs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate ₹ 2.43 Lakhs