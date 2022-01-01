M2GO Civitas on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas dealers and showrooms in North 24 Parganas for best offers. M2GO Civitas on road price breakup in North 24 Parganas includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price M2GO Civitas STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs