M2GO Civitas on road price in Dindori Maharashtra starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas on road price in Dindori Maharashtra starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas dealers and showrooms in Dindori Maharashtra for best offers. M2GO Civitas on road price breakup in Dindori Maharashtra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price M2GO Civitas STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs