M2GO Civitas on road price in Bishwanath Charali starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas on road price in Bishwanath Charali starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest M2GO Civitas dealers and showrooms in Bishwanath Charali for best offers. M2GO Civitas on road price breakup in Bishwanath Charali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price M2GO Civitas STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs