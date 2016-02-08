Oma Star LiPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

LOHIA Oma Star Li Blue Colour

₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1049
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Oma Star Li Blue Colour

Blue
Blue

Explore Color Options For Oma Star Li Alternatives

Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

51,750
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Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900
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Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
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Little Gracy Colours
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115
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Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000
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Tunwal Sport 63

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990
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Oma Star LivsSport 63

Lohia Oma Star Li Images

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Lohia Oma Star Li Image 2
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