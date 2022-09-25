HT Auto

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter On Road Price in Sattenapalle

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter On Road Price in Sattenapalle

65,000 Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Sattenapalle are not available.Sattenapalle
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Variant Wise Price List

Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹ 72,052*On-Road Price
2000 W
45 kmph
50 - 130 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
RTO
5,200
Insurance
1,852
On-Road Price in Sattenapalle
72,052
EMI@1,549/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Spock Electric Scooter STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
160 kg
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1930 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Height
1260 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
770 mm

Latest Bikes

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W1751.47 - 1.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Katana
Suzuki Katana13.65 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 4004.99 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Ktm 390 Duke
Ktm 390 Duke2.9 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
TVS Raider77,500 - 86,437 Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 6505.89 - 6.61 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Vario 160
Honda Vario 1601.3 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda ADV 350
Honda ADV 3502.99 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 6503.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
Emflux Motors Emflux Two4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details