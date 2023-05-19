The Zyro LA 60V, is priced at ₹58,560 (ex-showroom).
The Zyro LA 60V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Zyro LA 60V is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Zyro LA 60V include the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands and the Ampere Reo Li Plus priced ₹69.99 Thousands.
The Zyro LA 60V has Low Battery Indicator, Distance To Empty and Rear Footpegs.