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Lectrix Zyro Front Left View
1/6
Lectrix Zyro Headlight View
2/6
Lectrix Zyro Handle Bar View
3/6
Lectrix Zyro Bootspace View
4/6
Lectrix Zyro Seat View
5/6
Lectrix Zyro Key Point View
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Lectrix Zyro LA 48V

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56,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Zyro LA 48V

Zyro LA 48V Prices

The Zyro LA 48V, is priced at ₹56,000 (ex-showroom).

Zyro LA 48V Range

The Zyro LA 48V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Zyro LA 48V Colours

The Zyro LA 48V is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Red, Silver, White.

Zyro LA 48V Battery & Range

Zyro LA 48V vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Zyro LA 48V include the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands and the Ampere Reo Li Plus priced ₹69.99 Thousands.

Zyro LA 48V Specs & Features

The Zyro LA 48V has Low Battery Indicator, Rear Footpegs and Distance To Empty.

Lectrix Zyro LA 48V Price

Zyro LA 48V

₹ 56,000*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
51,741
Insurance
4,259
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,000
EMI@1,204/mo
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Lectrix Zyro LA 48V Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
135 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front:- 10 Inch, Rear:- 10 Inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
48 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Odometer
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Lectrix Zyro LA 48V EMI
EMI1,083 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
50,400
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
50,400
Interest Amount
14,598
Payable Amount
64,998

Lectrix Zyro other Variants

Zyro LA 60V

₹ 58,560*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
54,251
Insurance
4,309
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,560
EMI@1,259/mo
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Close

Zyro LI

₹ 72,076*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
67,500
Insurance
4,576
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,076
EMI@1,549/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Lectrix Zyro Alternatives

Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
ZyrovsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ZyrovsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ZyrovsGig
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
ZyrovsAtria
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
ZyrovsKriti
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998
ZyrovsR30

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