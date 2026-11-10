Lectrix Zyro Variants Lectrix Zyro price starts at ₹ 51,741 and goes up to ₹ 67,500 (Ex-showroom). Lectrix Zyro comes in 3 variants. Lectrix Zyro's top variant is LI.

3 Variant s Available

Zyro LA 48V ₹51,741* 25 kmph 85 km Zyro LA 60V ₹54,251* 25 kmph 85 km Zyro LI ₹67,500* 25 kmph 85 km