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LECTRIX Zyro

₹51,741 - 67,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Variants

Lectrix Zyro Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Zyro SpecsView specs icon

Lectrix Zyro Variants

Lectrix Zyro price starts at ₹ 51,741 and goes up to ₹ 67,500 (Ex-showroom). Lectrix Zyro comes in 3 variants. Lectrix Zyro's top variant is LI.
3 Variants Available
Zyro LA 48V
₹51,741*
25 kmph
85 km
Zyro LA 60V
₹54,251*
25 kmph
85 km
Zyro LI
₹67,500*
25 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Lectrix Zyro Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Zyro.
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Lectrix Zyro comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Lectrix Zyro
Lectrix Zyro image
Rs. 51,741Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy85 km-250 W
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WZyroVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WZyroVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WZyroVSGig
Hero Electric AtriaHero Electric Atria imageRs. 77,690Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WZyroVSAtria
Benling India KritiBenling India Kriti imageRs. 64,151Onwards--Scooters66 kgDrumDiscAlloy60 km4 Hours250 WZyroVSKriti
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
4.499
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWZyroVSWolf

Lectrix Zyro Images

Lectrix Zyro Image 1
Lectrix Zyro Image 2
Lectrix Zyro Image 3
Lectrix Zyro Image 4
Lectrix Zyro Image 5
Lectrix Zyro Image 6

Lectrix Zyro Colours

Lectrix Zyro is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blue
Red
Silver
White
Blue

Lectrix Zyro Alternatives

Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
ZyrovsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ZyrovsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ZyrovsGig
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
ZyrovsAtria
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
ZyrovsKriti
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998
ZyrovsR30

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Lectrix Zyro Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range85 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Zyro specs and features

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