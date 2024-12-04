Lectrix NDuro on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 88,440. The on road price for Lectrix NDuro top variant goes up to Rs. 98,440 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Lectrix NDuro Lectrix NDuro on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 88,440. The on road price for Lectrix NDuro top variant goes up to Rs. 98,440 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Lectrix NDuro 2.0 and the most priced model is Lectrix NDuro 3.0. Visit your nearest Lectrix NDuro dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Lectrix NDuro on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix NDuro is mainly compared to Trinity Motors Saathi which starts at Rs. 85,999 in Jaipur, Tunwal Storm ZX which starts at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur and Honda Activa E starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix NDuro 2.0 ₹ 88,440 Lectrix NDuro 3.0 ₹ 98,440