Lectrix LXS On Road Price in Pune

Lectrix LXS Left Side View
Lectrix LXS Left View
Lectrix LXS Rear Left View
Lectrix LXS Rear Right View
Lectrix LXS Right View
Lectrix LXS Front View
91,399*
Pune
LXS Price in Pune

Lectrix LXS on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 95,500.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lectrix LXS STD₹ 95,500
Lectrix LXS Variant Wise Price List in Pune

STD
₹ 95,496*On-Road Price
50 Kmph
89 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,399
Insurance
4,097
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
95,496
Lectrix LXS Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Pune
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Pune
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica

90,000 Onwards
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Pune
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Pune
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Pune

Popular Lectrix Bikes

    Lectrix LXS News

    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
    Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
    24 Aug 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters have been launched at an event in Delhi.
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters launched with 36 safety features
    26 Jul 2023
    The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
    Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
