LXS G3.0 Launch Date

LXS G3.0 Launch Price

LXS G3.0 Rivals

The Lectrix LXS G3.0 launch date is yet to be announced.It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs*. Gravton Motors Quanta and Ampere Primus are sought to be the major rivals to Lectrix LXS G3.0.