Lectrix LXS 2.0 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 53,280. The on road price for Lectrix LXS 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,840 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Lectrix LXS 2.0 Subscription Swapping and the most priced model is Lectrix LXS 2.0 STD. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Lectrix LXS 2.0 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS 2.0 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jaipur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS 2.0 Subscription Swapping ₹ 53,280 Lectrix LXS 2.0 STD ₹ 88,840