KTM RC 200 BS6

6/16
2.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM RC 200 Key Specs
Engine199.5 cc
RC 200 BS6 Latest Updates

RC 200 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 200 BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.41 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.5 L
  • Length: 1978 mm
  • Max Power: 25 PS @ 10000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    KTM RC 200 BS6 Price

    BS6
    ₹2.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    199.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,08,602
    RTO
    17,018
    Insurance
    11,513
    Accessories Charges
    4,044
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,41,177
    EMI@5,184/mo
    KTM RC 200 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    178.5 mm
    Length
    1978 mm
    Wheelbase
    1340 mm
    Dry Weight
    154.3 kg
    Height
    1098 mm
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    688 mm
    Underseat storage
    No
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70 - 17,Rear :-150/60 - 17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    25 PS @ 10000 rpm
    Stroke
    49 mm
    Max Torque
    19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    14.5:1
    Displacement
    199.5 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi-Disc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    72 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Steel Trellis Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    WP-USD Ø 43 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Distance to Empty Indicator
    Yes
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    KTM RC 200 BS6 EMI
    EMI4,665 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,17,059
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,17,059
    Interest Amount
    62,868
    Payable Amount
    2,79,927

