KTM RC 125 STD

KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
2.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM RC 125 Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Power14.34 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Max Speed120 kmph
View all RC 125 specs and features

RC 125 STD Latest Updates

RC 125 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L
  • Length: 1977 mm
  • Max Power: 14.34 bhp @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    • ...Read More

    KTM RC 125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,91,795
    RTO
    15,880
    Insurance
    6,400
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,14,075
    EMI@4,601/mo
    KTM RC 125 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.7 L
    Length
    1977 mm
    Ground Clearance
    158 mm
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    17 inch
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    500 km
    Max Speed
    120 kmph
    Max Power
    14.34 bhp @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    47.2 mm
    Max Torque
    12 Nm at 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    58 mm
    Chassis
    Steel trellis frame, powder coated
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    New LCD Dash Display
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 8 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    KTM RC 125 STD EMI
    EMI4,141 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,92,667
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,92,667
    Interest Amount
    55,803
    Payable Amount
    2,48,470

