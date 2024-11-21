KTM 890 Adventure R on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 17.68 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 890 Adventure R on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 17.68 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 890 Adventure R dealers and showrooms in Hassan for best offers. KTM 890 Adventure R on road price breakup in Hassan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 890 Adventure R is mainly compared to Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 which starts at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Hassan and KTM 350 EXC-F starting at Rs. 12.96 Lakhs in Hassan. Variants On-Road Price KTM 890 Adventure R STD ₹ 17.68 Lakhs