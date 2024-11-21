890 Adventure RPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
KTM 890 Adventure R Front Left View
View all Images

KTM 890 Adventure R

Launched in Nov 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹15.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

890 Adventure R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

890 Adventure R: 889.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.22 kmpl

890 Adventure R: 22.22 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 74.85 ps

890 Adventure R: 104.69 ps

Speed

Category Average: 210.0 kmph

890 Adventure R: 210.0 kmph

View all 890 Adventure R Specs and Features

KTM 890 Adventure R Latest Update

Latest News:

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Which adventure bike to pick
KTM 890 Adventure R in mind? Key facts you must know before buying it

Latest Updates on KTM 890 Adventure R

The much-anticipated KTM 890 Adventure R has officially made its debut in India, promising to elevate the adventure biking experience. This model, inspired by Dakar-winning designs, combines powerful performance, advanced features, and rugged aesthetics that make it a serious contender in the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. With a price tag of 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the 890 Adventure R targets adventure enthusiasts seeking both touring capability and off-road prowess. This latest iteration emphasises adaptability, bringing forth a series of enhancements while preserving the elements that made its predecessor popular. From its adjustable suspension to cutting-edge tech features, the KTM 890 Adventure R is crafted for those who seek thrilling experiences both on and off the beaten path.

KTM 890 Adventure R Price

The KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing positions it against various rivals in the adventure motorcycle segment, including models like the BMW F 900 GS and the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE. 

KTM 890 Adventure R Launch Date

The global unveiling of the KTM 890 Adventure R occurred recently, with its Indian launch making headlines soon after. This bike is introduced into the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Its launch signifies KTM's commitment to delivering high-performance motorcycles to the Indian biking community. The 890 Adventure R is available at select KTM dealerships across the country, ensuring exclusivity for early adopters.

KTM 890 Adventure R Variants

Currently, the KTM 890 Adventure R offers one fully loaded variant, priced at 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is designed to cater to a wide range of adventure enthusiasts, allowing them to experience the bike's capabilities without limitations. 

KTM 890 Adventure R Design and Exterior

The design of the KTM 890 Adventure R draws significant inspiration from the KTM 450 Rally motorcycle, a Dakar Rally champion. The muscular stance of the bike is underscored by a chromoly steel frame that integrates the engine as a stressed member. This design choice enhances stiffness and contributes to superior handling. The bike features a tall seat height of 880 mm, which is combined with a substantial ground clearance of 263 mm, allowing riders to tackle varying terrains effortlessly. It rides on impressive 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, mounted with dual-purpose tyres that blend on-road comfort with off-road prowess. Its sharp lines and aggressive styling elements are complemented by an advanced lighting system, ensuring that visibility is never compromised, day or night.

KTM 890 Adventure R Features

The KTM 890 Adventure R features a 5-inch TFT display that integrates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation for ease of use during trips. The handlebars are ergonomically designed, promoting a comfortable riding posture even during long tours. Switchgear is intuitively placed along the handlebars, allowing for effortless control over the motorcycle's many features, including ride modes and traction control.

KTM 890 Adventure R Engine and Specifications

Powering the KTM 890 Adventure R is an 889 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike uses WP-sourced 48 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units are adjustable and offer 240 mm of travel. Braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc with switchable ABS. 

KTM 890 Adventure R Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the KTM 890 Adventure R is 22.22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

The 890 Adventure R is equipped with advanced safety features, including switchable ABS with an off-road mode that allows for enhanced braking control on loose surfaces. The bike also includes traction control systems that provide added security in varying conditions, giving riders confidence across different terrains. The integration of multiple riding modes (Rain, Street, Offroad, and optional Rally mode) means that riders can customise their experience based on conditions and personal preferences, further enhancing safety and control. Additionally, the strong braking system, featuring a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc, provides superb stopping power, ensuring that riders can handle any situation with ease. 

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 890 Adventure R.
VS
KTM 890 Adventure R
KTM 350 EXC-F
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Tap here to expand
KTM 890 Adventure R Variants
KTM 890 Adventure R price starts at ₹ 15.8 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
890 Adventure R STD₹15.8 Lakhs*
889 cc
210 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 890 Adventure R Images

10 images
View All 890 Adventure R Images

KTM 890 Adventure R Colours

KTM 890 Adventure R is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Orange

KTM 890 Adventure R Specifications and Features

Max Power104.69 PS
Body TypeOff Road Bikes
Max Torque100 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage22.22 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine889 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed210 kmph
View all 890 Adventure R specs and features

KTM 890 Adventure R comparison with similar bikes

KTM 890 Adventure R
KTM 350 EXC-F
₹15.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.96 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
104.69 PS
Power
-
Torque
100 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
889 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Currently viewing890 Adventure R vs 350 EXC-F
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
See All KTM Dealers in Delhi

Popular KTM Bikes

View all KTM Bikes
View all Upcoming KTM Bikes

KTM 890 Adventure R EMI

Select Variant:
STD
104.69 PS @ 8000 rpm | 210 kmph | 444 km
₹ 15.8 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
104.69 PS @ 8000 rpm | 210 kmph | 444 km
₹15.8 Lakhs*
EMI ₹27549.37/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Off Road Bikes
Off Road Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Off Road Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesKTM BikesKTM 890 Adventure R