Latest Updates on KTM 890 Adventure R

The much-anticipated KTM 890 Adventure R has officially made its debut in India, promising to elevate the adventure biking experience. This model, inspired by Dakar-winning designs, combines powerful performance, advanced features, and rugged aesthetics that make it a serious contender in the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. With a price tag of ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the 890 Adventure R targets adventure enthusiasts seeking both touring capability and off-road prowess. This latest iteration emphasises adaptability, bringing forth a series of enhancements while preserving the elements that made its predecessor popular. From its adjustable suspension to cutting-edge tech features, the KTM 890 Adventure R is crafted for those who seek thrilling experiences both on and off the beaten path.

KTM 890 Adventure R Price

The KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing positions it against various rivals in the adventure motorcycle segment, including models like the BMW F 900 GS and the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.

KTM 890 Adventure R Launch Date

The global unveiling of the KTM 890 Adventure R occurred recently, with its Indian launch making headlines soon after. This bike is introduced into the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Its launch signifies KTM's commitment to delivering high-performance motorcycles to the Indian biking community. The 890 Adventure R is available at select KTM dealerships across the country, ensuring exclusivity for early adopters.

KTM 890 Adventure R Variants

Currently, the KTM 890 Adventure R offers one fully loaded variant, priced at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is designed to cater to a wide range of adventure enthusiasts, allowing them to experience the bike's capabilities without limitations.

KTM 890 Adventure R Design and Exterior

The design of the KTM 890 Adventure R draws significant inspiration from the KTM 450 Rally motorcycle, a Dakar Rally champion. The muscular stance of the bike is underscored by a chromoly steel frame that integrates the engine as a stressed member. This design choice enhances stiffness and contributes to superior handling. The bike features a tall seat height of 880 mm, which is combined with a substantial ground clearance of 263 mm, allowing riders to tackle varying terrains effortlessly. It rides on impressive 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, mounted with dual-purpose tyres that blend on-road comfort with off-road prowess. Its sharp lines and aggressive styling elements are complemented by an advanced lighting system, ensuring that visibility is never compromised, day or night.

KTM 890 Adventure R Features

The KTM 890 Adventure R features a 5-inch TFT display that integrates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation for ease of use during trips. The handlebars are ergonomically designed, promoting a comfortable riding posture even during long tours. Switchgear is intuitively placed along the handlebars, allowing for effortless control over the motorcycle's many features, including ride modes and traction control.

KTM 890 Adventure R Engine and Specifications

Powering the KTM 890 Adventure R is an 889 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike uses WP-sourced 48 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units are adjustable and offer 240 mm of travel. Braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc with switchable ABS.

KTM 890 Adventure R Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the KTM 890 Adventure R is 22.22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

The 890 Adventure R is equipped with advanced safety features, including switchable ABS with an off-road mode that allows for enhanced braking control on loose surfaces. The bike also includes traction control systems that provide added security in varying conditions, giving riders confidence across different terrains. The integration of multiple riding modes (Rain, Street, Offroad, and optional Rally mode) means that riders can customise their experience based on conditions and personal preferences, further enhancing safety and control. Additionally, the strong braking system, featuring a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc, provides superb stopping power, ensuring that riders can handle any situation with ease.