What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Tezpur? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Tezpur is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Tezpur? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Tezpur amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Tezpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Tezpur is Rs. 12,295.