What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Rishikesh? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Rishikesh is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Rishikesh? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Rishikesh amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Rishikesh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Rishikesh is Rs. 12,295.