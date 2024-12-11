What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Kashipur? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Kashipur is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Kashipur? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Kashipur amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kashipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Kashipur is Rs. 12,295.