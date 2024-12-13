KTM 65 SX on road price in Akluj starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX on road price in Akluj starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX dealers and showrooms in Akluj for best offers.
KTM 65 SX on road price breakup in Akluj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 65 SX is mainly compared to KTM 50 SX which starts at Rs. 4.75 Lakhs in Akluj, Kawasaki KLX230RS which starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Akluj and Kawasaki KX112 starting at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Akluj.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 65 SX STD ₹ 6.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price