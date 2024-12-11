What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Visakhapatnam? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Visakhapatnam amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Visakhapatnam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 10,676.