What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Kharagpur? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Kharagpur is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Kharagpur? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Kharagpur amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Kharagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Kharagpur is Rs. 10,676.