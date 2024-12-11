What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Baripada? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Baripada is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Baripada? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Baripada amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Baripada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Baripada is Rs. 10,676.