Ktm 390 Duke On Road Price in Parshivni

Ktm 390 Duke On Road Price in Parshivni

2.9 Lakhs Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Parshivni are not available.
Ktm 390 Duke Variant Wise Price List

KTM BS6
₹3.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373.2 cc
26.0 kmpl
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,87,545
RTO
23,003
Insurance
18,218
On-Road Price in Parshivni
3,28,766
EMI@7,066/mo
Ktm 390 Duke Specifications and Features
SPECIFICATIONS
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Wheelbase
1357
Dry Weight
163 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

