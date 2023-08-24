Ktm 390 Duke on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 3.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ktm 390 Duke on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 3.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ktm 390 Duke dealers and showrooms in Jamshedpur for best offers. Ktm 390 Duke on road price breakup in Jamshedpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ktm 390 Duke KTM BS6 ₹ 3.21 Lakhs