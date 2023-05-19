KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Nedumangad starts from Rs. 3.62 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Nedumangad starts from Rs. 3.62 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Nedumangad for best offers. KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Nedumangad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.69 Lakhs in Nedumangad, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs in Nedumangad and Honda CRF300L starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Nedumangad. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.62 Lakhs