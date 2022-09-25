HT Auto
KTM 390 Adventure On Road Price in Pandharpur

3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs
*On-Road PricePandharpur
KTM 390 Adventure Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹3.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373.2 cc
27.9 kmpl
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,09,448
RTO
37,133
Insurance
18,215
On-Road Price in Pandharpur
3,64,796
EMI@7,841/mo
KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Dry Weight
162 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
900 mm
KTM Dealers in
Delhi
View All: KTM Dealers in India

No KTM Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: KTM Dealers in India

