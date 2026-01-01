|Engine
|398.63 cc
The 390 Enduro R STD, is listed at ₹3.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Enduro R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Enduro R STD is available in 1 colour option: Orange.
The 390 Enduro R STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.
In the 390 Enduro R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Versys X 300 priced ₹3.49 Lakhs.
The 390 Enduro R STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Projector Headlights.