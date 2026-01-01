hamburger icon
390 Enduro RPriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 390 Enduro R Front Right View
1/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Front View
2/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Left View
3/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Rear View
4/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Right View
5/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Top View
View all Images
6/6

KTM 390 Enduro R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
KTM 390 Enduro R Key Specs
Engine398.63 cc
View all 390 Enduro R specs and features

390 Enduro R STD

390 Enduro R STD Prices

The 390 Enduro R STD, is listed at ₹3.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

390 Enduro R STD Mileage

All variants of the 390 Enduro R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

390 Enduro R STD Colours

The 390 Enduro R STD is available in 1 colour option: Orange.

390 Enduro R STD Engine and Transmission

The 390 Enduro R STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.

390 Enduro R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 390 Enduro R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Versys X 300 priced ₹3.49 Lakhs.

390 Enduro R STD Specs & Features

The 390 Enduro R STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Projector Headlights.

KTM 390 Enduro R STD Price

390 Enduro R STD

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,41,273
RTO
27,301
Insurance
22,811
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,91,385
EMI@8,412/mo
Add to Compare
Close

KTM 390 Enduro R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9 L
Ground Clearance
253 mm
Wheelbase
1470 mm
Height
1210 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
285 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-140/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC LC4c
Clutch
PASC Sipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Adjustable Shock, Travel 205 mm
Front Suspension
Full Adjustable Wp Apex 43 mm Inverted Forks, Travel 200 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Off-Road,Street
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride By Wire Throttle
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
KTM 390 Enduro R STD EMI
EMI7,571 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,52,246
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,52,246
Interest Amount
1,02,022
Payable Amount
4,54,268

KTM 390 Enduro R other Variants

390 Enduro R Global-Spec

₹4.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,53,825
RTO
28,306
Insurance
23,390
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,05,521
EMI@8,716/mo
Add to Compare
Close

KTM 390 Enduro R Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro RvsScrambler 400 XC
Kawasaki Versys X 300

Kawasaki Versys X 300

3.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro RvsVersys X 300
Kawasaki KLX230RS

Kawasaki KLX230RS

1.79 - 4.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro RvsKLX230RS
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro RvsKX65
Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

2.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro RvsKLX 110RL

Popular Dirt Bikes

Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

1.84 - 2.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KLX 230 Price in Delhi
KTM 450 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

10.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
450 SX-F Price in Delhi
KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
50 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 65 SX

KTM 65 SX

5.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
65 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 85 SX

KTM 85 SX

6.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
85 SX Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Dirt Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details