KTM 390 Enduro R on road price in North Lakhimpur starts from Rs. 3.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Enduro R dealers and showrooms in North Lakhimpur for best offers. KTM 390 Enduro R on road price breakup in North Lakhimpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Enduro R is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 230 which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC which starts at Rs. 2.94 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur and KTM 390 SMC R starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|KTM 390 Enduro R STD
|₹ 3.88 Lakhs
