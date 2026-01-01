|Engine
|398.63 cc
The 390 Duke R STD, is listed at ₹3.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Duke R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Duke R STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.
In the 390 Duke R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the QJ Motor SRK 400 priced between ₹3.89 Lakhs - 3.89 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke priced ₹2.77 Lakhs.
The 390 Duke R STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.