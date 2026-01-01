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KTM 390 Duke R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KTM 390 Duke R Key Specs
Engine398.63 cc
View all 390 Duke R specs and features

390 Duke R STD

390 Duke R STD Prices

The 390 Duke R STD, is listed at ₹3.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

390 Duke R STD Mileage

All variants of the 390 Duke R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

390 Duke R STD Engine and Transmission

The 390 Duke R STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.

390 Duke R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 390 Duke R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the QJ Motor SRK 400 priced between ₹3.89 Lakhs - 3.89 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke priced ₹2.77 Lakhs.

390 Duke R STD Specs & Features

The 390 Duke R STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

KTM 390 Duke R STD Price

390 Duke R STD

₹3.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,39,001
RTO
27,650
Insurance
20,304
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,86,955
EMI@8,317/mo
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KTM 390 Duke R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
183 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride By Wire, Supermoto Mode, Track Screen, Quickshifter+, Cornering ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
KTM 390 Duke R STD EMI
EMI7,485 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,48,259
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,48,259
Interest Amount
1,00,868
Payable Amount
4,49,127

KTM 390 Duke R Alternatives

QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.89 Lakhs Onwards
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390 Duke RvsSRK 400
KTM 390 Duke

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KTM RC 390

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390 Duke RvsMT-03

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